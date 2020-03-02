We've got great news for all those Terriers fans who've been missing the ability to stream the deliciously dark comedy series — or, perhaps more importantly, without a place to send those who haven't seen it to check it out as a must-watch recommendation. The beloved one-season wonder that's often hailed a series we lost before its time is now available to stream again — this time on Hulu — following its disappearance from Netflix in December 2017.

Executive producer Shawn Ryan (aka the creator of The Wire) tweeted the news of Terriers' new streaming home on Sunday, writing that he was thrilled and thankful to all the FX execs who went the extra mile to resurface this lost gem. Terriers is joining Hulu under the new FX on Hulu partnership, which includes not just FX's back catalog of shows (including Justified, American Horror Story, The League, Sons of Anarchy, and Fargo), but also original content created specifically for FX to host on Hulu (including Devs and Mrs. America).

Thrilled to announce that all 13 episodes of #Terriers will be part of the inaugural #FXonHulu lineup starting tomorrow 3/2 on @Hulu. Thanks to all the @FXNetworks execs who have worked w/me the past few months to make this happen. @donallogue @MRaymondJames #OceanBeachForever — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) March 2, 2020

Terriers centers on a pair of best friends who launch an unlicensed P.I. business after their lives fall apart. Hank (Donal Logue), a divorced ex-cop who lost his marriage and his career in one fell swoop, ropes his directionless best friend Britt (Michael Raymond-James) into helping with odd — and only vaguely legal — jobs that reveal a sinister reality about their small town.

The series ended on an emotional cliffhanger, with the boys in the pick-up truck at a red light with a major life-altering decision in front of them, and Ryan has continued to express an interest in continuing the series beyond that point. Who knows, if enough people end up bingeing Terriers on Hulu, we might get the answer to the show's biggest question.

Terriers is now available to stream on Hulu.

