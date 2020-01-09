Now that FX is part of the Disney family, TV Guide's favorite network of the 2010s has teamed up with Hulu to give the basic cable network a new streaming home. Beginning in March, select new FX productions will begin airing exclusively as part of FX on Hulu.

The first series to debut will be the eight-episode limited series Devs, which was created, written, and directed by Alex Garland. The series follows Sonoya Mizuno's young software engineer, Lily, as she investigates the super secretive development division of her employer, a premiere tech company in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the death of her boyfriend. The series also stars Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Karl Glusman, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill. Devs will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, March 5 on FX on Hulu. A new episode will debut with each subsequent week.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Also making its debut on FX on Hulu this spring is the highly anticipated limited series Mrs. America. The nine-episode series, which premieres Wednesday, April 15, stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Tracey Ullman, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Banks, Uzo Aduba, and John Slattery and tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), including the backlash led by conservative Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). The show will debut with three episodes, with new episodes airing weekly thereafter.

But that's not all coming to FX on Hulu. The new deal means that every season of more than 40 FX original series from the past 17 years, including Justified, American Horror Story, The League, Sons of Anarchy, and Fargo, will also be available to stream on Hulu beginning March 2. New episodes of current and new FX and FXX original series that run or launch on FX's linear channels, including Better Things, Breeders, and more, will be available on Hulu the next day.

FX has also announced premiere dates for returning series Fargo, What We Do in the Shadows, Archer, and more.

FX on Hulu launches March 2.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)