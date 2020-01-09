It's time to head back to the snowy mean streets of Fargo and enjoy some more of Pamela Adlon's signature wit with another season of Better Things. In conjunction with its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter tour, FX revealed the premiere dates for both series, now in their fourth seasons.

FX also revealed when What We Do in the Shadows, Cake, and Archer will premiere their new seasons, along with the debut dates of its new 10-episode comedy series Breeders and Dave and its new docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All. Each series will premiere with multiple episodes, and, the day after they each air on FX or FXX, those episodes will become available to stream on FX on Hulu, which debuts on Monday, March 2. As part of the network's recently announced partnership with the streaming service, FX is also releasing two of its new original series, Devs and Ms. America, directly on the FX on Hulu hub.

Check out FX's full list of premiere dates below.

MARCH

Breeders - Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX (premiere includes first two episodes)

Dave - Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX (premiere includes first two episodes)

Devs - Thursday, March 5 on FX on Hulu (premiere includes first two episodes)

Better Things Season 4 - Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX (premiere includes first two episodes)

Cake Season 2 - Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX (premiere includes first two episodes)

The Most Dangerous Animal of All - Friday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX (premiere includes first two episodes)

APRIL

Mrs. America - Wednesday, April 15 on Fox on Hulu (premiere includes first three episodes)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 - Wednesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX (premiere includes first two episodes)

Fargo Season 4 - Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FX (premiere includes first two episodes)

MAY

Archer Season 11 - Wednesday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX (premiere includes the first two episodes)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)