In the wake of Disney buying Fox, FX and Hulu (of which Disney also has ownership) have teamed up to give the basic cable network a new streaming home. FX on Hulu will include the network's stable of current and legacy series, as well as four original new series that will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Launching in March 2020, FX on Hulu will feature every season of more than 40 FX original series from the past 17 years, including American Horror Story, The League, Sons of Anarchy, and Fargo. (It appears The Americans and Justified will remain on Amazon Prime for the time being). New seasons of most current and new FX and FXX original series that run or launch on FX's linear channels, like Dave (spring 2020) and Breeders (spring 2020), will be available on Hulu immediately following their runs.

Meanwhile, eager viewers can expect to see new series Devs, Mrs. America, A Teacher, and The Old Man debut exclusively on Hulu. They will not air on linear channels as previously expected.

Of the four new offerings, Devs is getting the most buzz. The first-ever TV series from Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation), the show is a limited series that follows a computer engineer (Sonoya Mizuno) as she investigates her employer's secretive development division, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend. The sci-fi drama also stars Nick Offerman and Zach Grenier.

Mrs. America stars Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett and is also a limited series. It focuses on the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman (Blanchett). Meanwhile, the limited series A Teacher explores an intimate relationship between a female high school teacher and her underage male student, while The Old Man is a drama starring Jeff Bridges as a retired CIA officer.

A list of current and legacy FX programs streaming on FX on Hulu is below.

CURRENT SERIES

American Horror Story

Archer

Atlanta

Better Things

Cake

Fargo

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Mayans M.C.

Mr Inbetween

Snowfall

Taboo

The Weekly

What We Do in the Shadows

LEGACY SERIES

Baskets

The Bastard Executioner

The Comedians

Fosse/Verdon

The League

Legion

Legit

Man Seeking Woman

Married

The Riches

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll

The Strain

Sons of Anarchy

Trust

Tyrant

You're the Worst

Wilfred

FX on Hulu launches in March 2020.