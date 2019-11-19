If you've ever wanted the iconic Friends' couch in your living room or a bedtime snuggle partner like Hugsy the Penguin, Warner Bros. is about to make your life. The production company behind Friends announced on Tuesday that it would be auctioning off iconic props (and reproductions of props) from the series for charity in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

That's right, no more pesky Christmas shopping for the Friends-lover in your life! Bidding on all the best props, set pieces, and costumes begins Tuesday, Dec. 3 (as a nod to Giving Tuesday) and all the proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

All the pieces up for auction are listed down below, but beware, you'll probably have to shell out some serious cash if you want to win Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston), Monica's (Courteney Cox), Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow), Joey's (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler's (Matthew Perry), and Ross' (David Schwimmer) stuff. The estimated values attached to these props are just a baseline — there's no telling how much they'll actually go for — with the least expensive coming in at an estimated $1,000 and the most clocking an impressive $15,000.

Numbered, limited edition silkscreen coffee cup modeled after the signature image featured on the wall of Central Perk. The print is signed by artist Burton Morris and includes a signed Friends catalogue, Est. $3,000

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of Ross Geller's Holiday Armadillo costume, Est. $10,000-15,000

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of Central Perk orange couch, Est. $6,000-8,000

Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing's wood canoe and two paddles, Est. $4,000-6,000

Rachel Green's Hawaiian-print dress, Est. $3,000-5,000

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of door picture frame, Est. $2,000-3,000

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of turkey with sunglasses, fez, and stand, Est. $2,000-3,000

Ursula Buffay's Buffay The Vampire Layer VHS, Est. $1,500-2,500

Joey Tribbiani's bedtime penguin pal Hugsy, Est. $1,000-1,500

Monica Geller and Chandler Bing's wedding invitation set, Est. $1,000-1,500

Are you willing to go big or go home to snag these items? We're officially taking bets on how outrageous you think the bidding is going to get for that Holiday Armadillo costume!

Friends is currently available for streaming on Netflix and will move to HBO Max next year.