This year has been a rough one for so many reasons, and the fact that we have to say goodbye to some of our very favorite shows isn't exactly helping to elevate the mood. Several feel-good favorite comedies have come to an end already this year, including Modern Family, Schitt's Creek, and The Good Place. Meanwhile, we've seen some groundbreaking dramas wrap things up, including Empire, Homeland, and Power. TV won't be quite the same without those keep-you-guessing-until-the-end shows like Dark, Arrow, and How to Get Away With Murder, either.

Looking ahead, several other fan favorites are on deck to end soon, including Supernatural -- yes, after 15 years, the Winchesters are finally saying goodbye! -- GLOW, and more. While some farewells might feel inevitable and maybe even overdue, there have also been a few major cancellations this year, including CBS's new Pauley Perrette comedy Broke, Matt LeBlanc's Man With a Plan, Fox's latest police drama Deputy, ABC's Almost Family and Emergence, and Freeform's Party of Five reboot, to name a few.

Click through the gallery below to check out all the shows that have ended or are projected to end in 2020. (In some cases, this is subject to change as production schedules are adjusted.)

