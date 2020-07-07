Elisabeth Moss is ready to trade in her handmaid's bonnet for an ax. She is now set to star as Candy Montgomery in Candy, a new limited series that tells the story of Texas woman who had a seemingly perfect life — that is, until she murdered Betty Gore, her friend from church, in 1980.

Moss said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after Mad Men for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, 'Where do I sign?' Adding the opportunity to work with Nick [Antosca] after his incredible work on The Act was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top."

Though the show doesn't yet have a network attached, it will be executive produced by Antosca and Robin Veith, who worked together on Hulu's most recent true crime venture. Veith also wrote for Mad Men and will write the pilot script, while Moss has signed on to executive produce alongside her, Antosca, and Lindsey McManus. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom are lined up to act as consulting producers.

Moss currently stars as June in The Handmaid's Tale, which pushed back the release of its fourth season to 2021 due to COVID-19. No specific premiere date has been set yet, but all the Moss-heads out there should get ready anyway since it's been announced that she will make her directorial debut in the third episode of the season.