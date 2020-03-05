Elisabeth Moss is such a boss. Not only does she currently have the #1 movie in the country, The Invisible Man, the Emmy-winning star and executive producer of The Handmaid's Tale will make her directorial debut in Season 4 of the Hulu drama series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She'll go behind the camera for Episode 3 of the upcoming season, which will debut in the fall.

"I am thrilled to be given this opportunity by my partners Bruce [Miller] and Warren [Littlefield] and to have the support of all of our producers and Hulu/MGM," Moss said in a statement. "It means so much to me and I do not take the responsibility lightly. Leading and executive producing this show the past 3 years has been such a joy and I've had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we've had on this show. I can't wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective because I am lucky to have the best cast and crew in the world. My only hurdle may be working with the lead actress who I hear can be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck."

Season 4 will pick up with June (Moss) dealing with being shot while helping children escape from Gilead into Canada. If she survives her wound, the political repercussions of her actions might kill her.

"We are following June, and June lives in Gilead, and Gilead is not a nice place, and it will continue to be not a nice place," showrunner Bruce Miller told TV Guide after the Season 3 finale. "And we try to be very realistic about what would probably happen and how would things work, so over the break we've talked to the U.N. and we've talked about what happens to rebels in countries like this, so we're parsing through the possibilities."

The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Hulu.