

"Hi, it's me," Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire says in a sneak peek of what's coming to Disney+ in 2020. Kicking off the new year on a high note, Disney unveiled a preview of the exciting shows and films headed to the streaming platform in 2020, including Toy Story 4 and Season 2 of The Baby Yoda Show The Mandalorian. Most importantly, the video offered up the first official footage from the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival.

In a blink-and-you-missed it moment, Lizzie, rocking a stunning canary yellow blazer, appears out of breath at a car window to utter those three words. It's as if she's reintroducing herself to the world, which, in a way, she is. It's been more than 15 years since the debut of The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which served as the series finale (even though a handful of new episodes continued to air after that). She's grown up since then. The upcoming revival will pick up with Lizzie as she reaches a huge milestone: her 30th birthday.

Everything We Know About the Lizzie McGuire Revival

She might have her dream job, a great boyfriend, and an amazing Brooklyn apartment, but her life is far from perfect. As Lizzie struggles with being a Millennial adult in the Big Apple, she'll rely on her friends and family to get her through those uphill battles. Original cast members Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas are all set to return.

Check out Lizzie in action in the above video. A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

Hilary Duff and Aadam Lamberg, Lizzie McGuire



