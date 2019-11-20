It's been over 15 years (!) since since Lizzie McGuire fans last caught a glimpse of Lizzie (Hilary Duff) — let alone got any kind of status update on what was happening between her and her BFF-turned-bae, Gordo (Adam Lamberg). But we're about to get some answers on the middle school besties: Lamberg will reprise his role as Gordo in the new Lizzie McGuire series onDisney+.

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved," Duff, who both stars in and executive produces the new series, said in a statement. "I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

In 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie (which was set after the original series, even though a handful of new episodes continued to air until 2004), Lizzo kissed Gordo on their class trip to Rome, and the two seemed ready to take the next step in their relationship. But Lamberg, who largely retreated from the public eye after the series, was absent from the early chatter around the Disney+ revival.

The new revival series picks up as Lizzie McGuire is about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all — a dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City interior designer, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren't always as they seem. With help from her old friends and some new ones, her well-meaning family, and her 13-year-old animated alter-ego, Lizzie will navigate the ups and downs of adulthood.

There's still no word on whether we'll see Lizzie's old BFF Miranda (Lalaine), frenemy Kate (Ashley Brillault), and crush Ethan (Clayton Snyder) in the revival, but original cast members Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas, who played Jo, Sam, and Matt McGuire, respectively, have already been confirmed to appear.

No premiere date for the new Lizzie McGuire has been released. Production began in late October.