DIRECTV STREAM Deals: Students and New Subscribers Can Save Up to $260 on Live TV

Want a good deal on live TV streaming? DIRECTV STREAM has you covered.

Right now, DIRECTV STREAM (formerly AT&T TV) is offering up to a whopping $260 off all of their live TV streaming packages for students and new subscribers, alike. Prices start at $50/mo. for the streaming service's entry-level Entertainment package, which includes access to ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon, HGTV, and other channels.

Save up to $260 on DIRECTV STREAM Getty Images

DIRECTV STREAM College Deal

Going off to college? Students can get $10/mo. off their first 10 months of service -- $100 off in total. Just pick any of the four packages that DIRECTV STREAM offers, including Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier with prices starting at $60/mo.

After the 10 months is up, the price jumps back up to full retail. But you can cancel at anytime.

DIRECTV STREAM Newcomers Deal

However, if you're not a student, DIRECTV STREAM still has a good deal for you. New subscribers can get $20/mo. off their first two months of service -- $40 off in total. Prices start at $50/mo. for the Entertainment package and goes all the way up to $130/mo. for the Premier package, which comes with access to HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, and more.

After the two months is up, prices go back up to the original price for whichever package selected. But you can also cancel just before the third month begins.

As a bonus for both the students or newcomers deals, the streaming service is also throwing in three months of HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free when you select the Choice or Ultimate packages -- a $160 value.

DIRECTV STREAM offers up to more than 150 channels -- such as AMC, BET, Bally Sports, CNN, Discovery, ESPN, FX, Syfy, and more -- that you can stream just about anywhere. The streaming service is compatible with many devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV (Google TV), Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, web browsers, and others.

For info on all of the DIRECTV STREAM packages, click here.

For info on all of the DIRECTV STREAM packages, click here.