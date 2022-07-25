Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Apple TV 4K, Hisense Soundbars, Sling TV, & More

The weekend is over (which is a bummer), so we hope you had a good and relaxing one. But the start of your work week doesn't have to be a let down, especially with these amazing deals from across the internet.

TIDAL

Regular price: $20/mo.

$20/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

Deals for music lovers! You can get three months (90 days) of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $3. That's not $3/mo. That's $3 in total for three months of premium and high quality streaming music (or $1/mo. for three months).

From Alicia Keys to Daft Punk and Jack White to Usher, TIDAL HiFi Plus offers more than 90 million ad-free songs that are Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos, and Sony 360 Reality Audio supported. It even has more than 450,000 music videos, short documentaries, movies, live concerts, events, and original shows and music podcasts -- which are all available to stream on just about any device via web or mobile app.

Sling TV

Regular price: Up to $76/mo.

Up to $76/mo. Sale price: Starting at $17.50/mo.

Right now, you can get Sling TV for half off of the first month of service. The Sling Orange or Sling Blue plans are on sale for $17.50/mo. each for the first month -- both normally go for $35/mo. Meanwhile, if you want the Sling Orange & Blue plan -- which is usually priced at $50/mo. -- you can get it for $25/mo. for the first month. Meanwhile, Sling TV is also throwing in one month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix for free (a combined $26 value). Afterwards, the subscription jumps back up to their usual prices.

Sling TV features up to 47 cable networks -- such as AMC, BET, Comedy Central, IFC, TLC, Syfy, Lifetime, MSNBC, and much more -- that you can stream just about anywhere with just about any device. For a complete channel list, click here.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Headphones



Regular price: $69

$69 Sale price: $49

On sale for $49 (was $69) at Amazon, the Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Headphones are a professional-grade pair for high quality audio that's crisp, clear, and rich. These headphones are calibrated and fine-tuned for the best audio possible. Each earcup creates a tight seal to block out background noise, so you can really enjoy your favorite music and podcasts. These are a steal at $49, or nearly 30 percent off their list price.

Hisense HS205 2.0ch Soundbar



Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $70

Want to upgrade your home audio? The Hisense HS205 2.0ch Soundbar -- which is on sale for $70, or $30 off, at Amazon -- will beef up your TV's sound with robust and rich audio for a deeper TV watching experience and clearer dialogue. The days of rewinding 10 seconds to catch what people are saying to each other are over.

Apple TV 4K

Regular price: $179

$179 Sale price: $130

This week, you can score the Apple TV 4K (32GB) for nearly 30 percent off its list price at Amazon. It's one of the best streaming devices around, thanks to its speedy menus and apps switching, wide range of movies and TV shows via iTunes and Apple TV+, and large selection of streaming apps from the Apple App Store. And when it comes to design, this streamer is sleek and stylish.

