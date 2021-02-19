A Criminal Minds Revival Is Reportedly in the Works

Paget Brewster and Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds CBS

Criminal Minds ended exactly one year ago, but it looks like that was enough time away for ViacomCBS to consider bringing the show back. According to a Variety report, the media company is in the early stages of reviving the FBI procedural for Paramount+ (which will officially replace CBS All Access on March 4).

When reached by TV Guide, Paramount+ declined to comment on the report.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Variety's sources say that longtime Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer is involved in the conversations to bring the show back, but development is in such early stages that it's unclear what the exact premise would be or which of the show's original stars would return for the streaming edition. Criminal Minds ran for 15 years on CBS and followed the agents of the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI as they tracked serial killers, mainly using psychological profiles and victimology. The show concluded in 2020 with many members of the BAU finally spreading their wings and taking on other pursuits outside the FBI after years of gruesome cases and haunting crime scenes.

The potential revival is not the only Criminal Minds-related content in the works for Paramount+. The streaming service is also working on a docuseries entitled The Real Criminal Minds, which will follow real-life profilers at the FBI.

Paramount+ has already indicated that it will be trying to entice new subscribers with proven intellectual properties. The streaming service is rebooting The Real World from MTV and hosting a reunion with the original New York cast titled "The Real World Homecoming: New York." Additionally, it was announced during the Super Bowl that a Yellowstone prequel spin-off from Taylor Sheridan will also find a home on Paramount+ later this year.

Criminal Minds Seasons 1-12 are now streaming on Netflix. Seasons 13-15 are streaming Hulu.