Super Bowl 2021 TV and Movie Trailers: F9, Old, Raya and the Last Dragon, and More

The Super Bowl isn't just about sports, music, or commercials -- it's about trailers too. Historically, some of the biggest movies and TV shows have debuted trailers during the Super Bowl, which is the most-watched TV event of the year. Even though a lot of movie theaters are closed or operating at lower capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still some big trailer drops during Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Universal released new trailers for F9, which has been delayed almost a year, and Nobody, starring Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk. Paramount+ also announced that a Yellowstone prequel is coming to the streaming service.

Check out the Super Bowl 2021 movie and TV trailers below.

F9

How much longer do they expect us to wait to find out how Han is back?!

Nobody

We all agree that Bob Odenkirk is a legend, right?

Old

M. Night Shyamalan turned our quarantine fears about time slipping away into a horror film, and then he set it on the beach just to rub salt in our wounds.

Y:1883

The Dutton family makes its way west in the Yellowstone prequel, and we are HYPED.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier*

Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Sam (Anthony Mackie) work on their team dynamic in the new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which shows off just how high-octane this series is going to be.

*The trailer was released online by Disney+ as the game was playing, so we're counting it.

The Equalizer

Queen Latifah is who you call when you can't call 911, and she's getting you hyped for her post-Super Bowl premiere.

Clarice

Clarice is a sequel TV series to The Silence of the Lambs. If you did not know that, here's a trailer featuring baby sheep.

Raya and the Last Dragon

We're doing a jumpy thing with Awkwafina and Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon in this new 30-second trailer for Disney Animation's next film.