Frasier Is Officially Set to Return at Paramount+

Time to get out the tossed salad and scrambled eggs, because Frasier is calling again! The Emmy-winning sitcom that ran for 11 seasons on CBS is returning with Kelsey Grammer via Paramount+ (the name of the rebranded streaming service CBS All Access, which officially "launches" March 4).

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," said Grammer, who will also executive produce the revival, in a statement. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

The original series premiered on CBS in 1993. It was a spin-off of Cheers, focusing on Grammer's character Dr. Frasier Crane returning to his hometown of Seattle to host a talk-radio advice show. For over a decade, the beloved sitcom followed Frasier, his father Martin (John Mahoney), and his fellow psychiatrist brother NIles (David Hyde Pierce) through their journeys of love, life, and comedic foibles. The series also starred Peri Gilpin as Frasier's radio sidekick and closest friend Roz, and Jane Leeves as Martin's physical therapist and Niles' eventual wife, Daphne Moon.

The revival is still in development and Paramount+ has not revealed who besides Grammer from the original cast will return. Mahoney passed away in 2018, but there is still room for the rest of the crew to at least guest-star in the series.

Frasier is now available to stream on CBS All Access and Hulu.