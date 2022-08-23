The Complete CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule

CBS's 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of the network's acronym-heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking butt.

Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored renewals, along with Bob Hearts Abishola.

You may notice a few shows missing from the schedule this fall, thanks to a particularly brutal cancellation spree back in May, when CBS axed The United States of Al, B Positive, How We Roll, and Good Sam. CBS also ended Magnum P.I. after four seasons, but NBC swooped in to save the reimagined detective drama.

CBS will also debut four new shows, including dramas Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd, and reality series The Real Love Boat. The network's anticipated True Lies TV adaptation is being held for mid-season.

Check out the full CBS fall schedule below. And see the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.

Ghosts, Young Sheldon, East New York CBS

CBS Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Premieres Sept. 19)

8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (Premieres Sept. 19)

9 p.m.: NCIS (Premieres Sept. 19)

10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Premieres Sept. 19)



CBS Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: FBI (Premieres Sept. 20)

9 p.m.: FBI: International (Premieres Sept. 20)

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Premieres Sept. 20)



CBS Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Survivor (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Premieres Sept. 21)

10 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 5)



CBS Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Premieres Sept. 29)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Premieres Sept. 29)

9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Premieres Sept. 29)

10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Premieres Sept. 29)



CBS Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Premieres Oct. 7)

9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 7)

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Premieres Oct. 7)



CBS Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Saturday Encores

9 p.m.: Saturday Encores

10 p.m.: 48 Hours (Premieres Sept. 17)



CBS Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes (Premieres Oct. 2)

8 p.m.: The Equalizer (Premieres Oct. 2)

9 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)

10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Premieres Oct. 2)



CBS 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

Fans will have to wait until midseason to see CBS's TV adaptation of True Lies.

Check out trailers for CBS's new shows here.