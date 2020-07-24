This year's San Diego Comic-Con is quite different than it has been in previous years because, well, it's not taking place in San Diego — at least not exclusively. As a result of the social distancing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Comic-Con is instead taking place virtually. Although we won't get to see what cool cosplay concepts people came up with for SDCC, the good news is that it's free for everyone to attend, rather than being exclusive to those who can spring for tickets and travel.

One thing that isn't changing this year is the bevy of creative panels on this year's schedule and all the visual goodies they give to fans — including plenty of trailers.

To keep you up to speed on everything that's been released in connection with this year's Comic-Con@Home event, we've rounded up all of the major trailers from the event right here!





TV Shows

Did anyone here order a superhero series guaranteed to inspire nightmares? The first trailer for Marvel's Helstrom, which premieres on Hulu in October, promises the series will do just that. Adapted from the "Son of Satan" comic series, Helstrom will take you to a horror-centric part of the Marvel universe with this dysfunctional family tale. Definitely watch this one with a security blanket ready.

Comic-Con@Home gave us our first good look at The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the latest saga from The Walking Dead universe, and it has some real Stand By Me with a strong dose of zombies vibes. Teens who have essentially grown up in a walled community while walkers took over the outside world leave the comfort of their sheltered life and embark on a cross-country trek. Danger lurks around every corner of this two-season event, and we get our first taste this October.

The hunt is on for Morgan (Lennie James) in the first trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. We don't know exactly what state he is in by the end of the trailer, but the ending shot is a creepy closeup of Morgan's head with his eyes gone completely red, so no matter what, we should be very disturbed about what's going to go down in the upcoming episodes.





NEXT

Mad Men's John Slattery stars in NEXT, a new Fox event series about a deadly rogue artificial intelligence system. Slattery plays a Silicon Valley pioneer trying to stop one of his own creations, a powerful A.I., from killing millions of people — even as some think he's just being paranoid. He teams up with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade) and her team to take on technology with a mind of its own. Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappuccino, and Evan Whitten also star. NEXT premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on Fox.





During the panel for His Dark Materials, HBO released the trailer for the anticipated second season, which will introduce Andrew Scott as Will Parry's (Amir Wilson) missing father John. In the trailer, not only do we get our first look at the mysterious new character, but we also get to see Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will's anticipated introduction. His Dark Materials Season 2 will adapt The Subtle Knife, the second novel in Philip Pullman's celebrated trilogy. The cast also includes Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ariyon Bakare.





This new supernatural comedy series, co-written by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, centers on a team of part-time paranormal investigators who track ghost sightings across the U.K. and stream their adventures through haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals online. However, as their high-tech ghost-hunting continues, they uncover a conspiracy that might bring about Armageddon. The eight-episode Amazon series stars Frost and Pegg alongside Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D'Arcy, and Susan Wokoma.





Prepare to get a little meta with Amazon Prime Video's Utopia. When the fantastical events of an elusive comic named Utopia turn out to be true, a group of young fans end up coming together to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure. The series stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Sasha Lane.





Movies

The latest movie to head straight to on-demand alongside its theatrical debut is Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted's (Keanu Reeves) excellent adventures. The new trailer was revealed alongside the film's new release date, which is Tuesday, Sept. 1.





Marvel's latest film was originally supposed to debut in April of 2020, but that date has been pushed back due to COVID-19 shutdowns. The delay did allow for the cast to have their very on Comic-Con at Home panel, however, where they debuted a cool opening sequence as well as a new trailer for the movie.