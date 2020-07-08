Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 'Brothers' Sneak Peek

In a normal year, thousands of fans would right now be preparing to flock to San Diego for the biggest Comic-Con event of the year, but this summer Comic-Con International is changing things up. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the entire 2020 San Diego Comic-Con experience will be virtual, with panels being streamed online instead of held in the San Diego Convention Center.

While many Comic-Con regulars are bummed to be missing out on the SDCC experience, this new Comic-Con at Home approach does have one awesome feature that previous cons did not — it's free for everyone! Instead of blowing money on badges and hotels, fans can post up on their couch to watch online panel videos. That also means knowing the panel schedule for Comic-Con at Home is clutch for anyone who wants to watch these events live, which is where TV Guide comes in.

Most panels will eventually be uploaded to the Comic-Con YouTube page, but when they first drop, you'll only be able to watch them via a link from Comic-Con International. We've compiled all the major movie and TV panels included in this virtual convention as well as the links to the pages where you'll be able to find them when they go live below.

This story will be updated as more panels and participating talent is announced as we draw closer to the big event.





Wednesday, July 22

TBA





Thursday, July 23

Truth Seekers (Amazon), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders. Moderated by Empire Magazine's Chris Hewitt.

Utopia (Amazon), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn and stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton, and Jessica Rothe. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Christian Holub.

Upload (Amazon), 2 p.m. PT

Panelists: Creator Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson. Moderated by Engadget's Cherlynn Low.

The Boys (Amazon), 3 p.m. PT

Panelists: Executive producer Eric Kripke, stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler. Featuring a special appearance by executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.





Friday, July 24

Archer (FXX), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, as well as executive producer Casey Willis.





Saturday, July 25

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe (Disney Channel), 12 p.m. PT

Panelists: Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker, and creators/executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh, director Bob Bowen.

The Right Stuff (Disney+), 1 p.m. PT

Panelists: Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O'Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, and Patrick Fischler, as well as showrunner Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

What We Do in The Shadows (FX), 5 p.m. PT

Panelists: Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and moderator Haley Joel Osment.





Sunday, July 26



TBA





Panels with TBA Dates/Times

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion

Panelists: Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie), Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas, as well as The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley

American Dad! (TBS)

Panelists: Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker, as well as executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler.

The Blacklist (NBC)

Panelists: TBA

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Panelists: Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, as well as Wyld Stallyns, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, and director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson.

Bless the Harts (Fox)

Panelists: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, and Fortune Feimster, as well as executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow.

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Panelists: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy, as well as creator Loren Bouchard.

Crossing Swords (Hulu)

Panelists: Scott Mantz, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Tara Strong, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adam Pally, Tom Root, John Harvatine IV, and Adam Ray.

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

Panelists: Jack Desena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen, Erik Todd Dellums, Jason Simpson, Jesse Inocalla, and Racquel Belmonte, as well as creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond.

Duncanville (Fox)

Panelists: Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa, as well as executive producers Mike & Julie Scully.

Family Guy (Fox)

Panelists: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, as well as executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Panelists: Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades, as well as Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

G-Loc

Panelists: Stephen Moyer, Tala Gouveia, Casper Van Dien, and John Rhys-Davies, as well as director Tom Paton.

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Panelists: Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, and Sam Lerner, as well as executive producer Doug Robinson.

Helstrom (Hulu)

Panelists: TBA

Hoops (Netflix)

Panelists: Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles, as well as creator Ben Hoffman.

"Horror Is Queer" (Shudder)

Panelists: Sam Wineman, director of Shudder's upcoming LGBTQ horror film history documentary, Nay Bever ( co-host of the Attack of the Queerwolf podcast), Bryan Fuller (Hannibal creator), Don Mancini (Child's Play creator), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and moderator Jordan Crucchiola.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Panelists: TBA

NEXT (Fox)

Panelists: John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow, as well as creator Manny Coto.

NOS4A2 (AMC)

Panelists: Zachary Quinto as well as showrunner Jami O'Brien and executive producer Joe Hill.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Panelists: TBA

"Scary Good TV" Horror Showrunners Panel (Shudder)

Panelists: Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow), Jami O'Brien (NOS4A2), and moderator Tananarive Due (executive producer of Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror).

The Simpsons (Fox)

Panelists: Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson.

Solar Opposites (Hulu)

Panelists: Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, as well as executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Stumptown (ABC)

Panelists: Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy, as well as executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Panelists: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Paola Lazaro, as well as Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, and executive producer Greg Nicotero.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

Panelists: Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt, as well as Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Matt Negrete.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Panelists: TBA