Fans of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End, and the TV series Spaced will be happy to see that Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are writing and acting together again on a new Amazon series called Truth Seekers.

A new teaser for the series was revealed at the Comic-Con@Home panel for the show, which featured Frost, Pegg, James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders discussing the series and what we can expect. Additionally, we got a trailer for the show, which you can check out above.

Debuting this fall, the eight-episode series will follow paranormal investigators who check out ghostly hot-spots across the UK. Sharing their findings with their online community, the investigators find that their experiences with ghost and paranormal activity become frequent and sometimes deadly. This all leads to a gigantic conspiracy that could bring an end to the world.

During the panel, Pegg, Frost, Saunders, and Serafinowicz discussed the upcoming show. Frost discussed that he and Pegg used to go ghost hunting, and the duo thought a show about this, as a joke, would be fun. Frost's character is a broadband installer by day and a ghost hunter at night. Pegg also appears in the series--in all but one episode. He plays Frost's character's boss at SMILE — the broadband provider. While the panel does give a little more insight into the characters of the upcoming show, it's primarily a group of friends telling jokes and making light of the virtual panel situation. You should watch it.

Pegg, Frost, Saunders, and Serafinowicz will be writing the series. Jim Field Smith will serve as director.

For more Comic-Con 2020 coverage, stay tuned to GameSpot.

This article originally appeared on TV Guide's sister site GameSpot.com.