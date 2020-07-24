After being delayed due to the coronavirus, The Walking Dead: World Beyond finally has a new premiere date, AMC announced during The Walking Dead's Comic-Con@Home panel. The long-awaited spin-off debuts Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10/9c on AMC, immediately following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. World Beyond was originally scheduled to premiere on April 12. It also got a new trailer/sneak peek that offers the most footage from the show yet. You can watch that above.

The third addition to The Walking Dead franchise is unique in that it's a limited two-season run consisting of 20 episodes total. World Beyond focuses on the first generation coming of age in the apocalypse. They were the lucky ones, relatively speaking, living in sheltered existence until they set off east from Nebraska on their epic quest. When trouble befalls their father, two young sisters, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), set off on an impossible journey accompanied by two friends from inside their colony, Silas (Hal Cumpston) and Elton (Nicolas Cantu), who have their own motivations for going along. Huck (Annet Mahendru) and Felix (Nico Tortorella), members of the colony's security force who are a little older and more experienced than the heroes, also join the journey. Chased by walkers and adults alike and facing the real world for the first time, these teens will finally find out what they're made of.

