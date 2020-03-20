The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the two-season limited Walking Dead event series centered on a group of teenagers who have been sheltered from the walker-ravaged world, has been pushed back from its initial April 12th release date. The show announced the postponement on Twitter Friday. The third entry into The Walking Dead franchise, The Walking Dead: World Beyond was initially scheduled to premiere right after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year.



Following the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world, the series depicts two sisters along with two friends who, according to an AMC description, "leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek."

The move to shift the premiere date follows a pause in production on both Season 11 of the flagship series and the spin-off Fear the Walking Dead. No new date has been announced.

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Netflix, while Fear the Walking Dead is available on Hulu.