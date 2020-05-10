Update 5/6/20: More celebrity guest stars have been added to the Disney Family Singalong Part II on Mother's Day! New additions include Katy Perry, who will be singing "Baby Mine" from Dumbo, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson will perform "Beauty and the Beast," and Christina Aguilera, who will be joining Miguel singing "Remember Me," from Coco.

Professional dancers from Dancing with the Stars will also team up for an outstanding remote ensemble routine performed during Keke Palmer's version of "Zero to Hero." See the full lineup below!

"A Whole New World" - Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" - Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Baby Mine" - Katy Perry

"Hakuna Matata" - Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Beauty and the Beast" - John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

"Part of Your World" - Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" - Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" - Miguel ft. Christina Aguilera

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" - Shakira

"When I Am Older" - Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" -Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

"Zero to Hero" - Keke Palmer ft. Dancing with the Stars Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

You may not get to celebrate Mother's Day with the usual pomp and circumstance, but Disney is providing a great opportunity for you to belt out your favorite Disney songs with her! ABC has announced that it will air another Disney Family Singalong special on Sunday, May 10 at 7/6c.

Ryan Seacrest will return to host The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, with more celebrities expected to join in for performances, complete with at-home choreography and an animated Mickey to guide the on-screen lyrics. The list of celebrities participating in Volume II will be announced at a later date.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America's network of food banks which are working to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

In a statement, CEO of Feeding America said, "The Disney Family Singalong was a beautiful event that united millions of households across the country, filling our hearts with joy and song, and also providing much-needed nourishment to fill the bellies of our neighbors facing hunger. An incredible collaborator for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has provided grant funding for network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of almost 100 million meals to children and families. We cannot thank Disney enough for their enduring support."

How to Rewatch ABC's Disney Family Singalong Special

The first special, which aired on April 16, was watched by nearly 13 million people, according to the network. Celebrity guests for the event included the cast of High School Musical, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli'i Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and more performing songs from Disney features like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana, and Frozen.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will air on Sunday, May 10 at 7/6 on ABC.