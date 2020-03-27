It's been over two months since Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 was released and we're still processing all of those crazy developments — including the staggering number of hookups and breakups the Netflix drama managed to pack into just eight episodes. Among the couples that called it quits in the latest season was Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) and Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), who broke up after Nick decided he needed some time apart. But just because Nick may have ended things in the Part 3 finale, doesn't mean that he and Sabrina can't be endgame or that Nick isn't a better match for Brina than her mortal ex Harvey (Ross Lynch) — at least, not according to Leatherwood.

"I think Harvey is safe," he told TV Guide. "I think he's a safe choice. He doesn't come from the witch world. He's got him and his dad and their cute house and they probably make vats of chili each night and enjoy it together and sit down and have dinner. And that's all well and good, but Nick's understanding of the witch world is just so important and integral to Sabrina's evolution."

Leatherwood added that Nick and Sabrina's coupling is "a bit more unpredictable and wild" than her and Harvey's. "And there's a sort of explosive energy between them at times, which like [in] every great relationship there is," Leatherwood said, noting that Nick and Sabrina are also more likely to fight for each other more than Harvey and Sabrina, who didn't make too much of a fuss after splitting in "A Midwinter's Tale."

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

But while Leatherwood makes a strong case for why Nick and Sabrina are a great match, that doesn't mean the pair will be getting back together right away when the show returns to Netflix later this year. And in case you forgot, Nick and Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) — who had also just broken up with Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) — were shown getting pretty cozy in the Season 3 finale, so there is a chance Nick might have his sights set on someone else when we next visit Greendale.

"There's definitely a familiarity and a comfortability between the two of them," Leatherwood said of Prudence and Nick. "They have a history, they have a friendship, and I think right now what they're both looking for is some of that connection. They really just both are having tension with their significant others ... in regards to communication, especially. Nick really doesn't know how to talk to Sabina about everything that went down, and she's also trying to save the whole damn world. And Prudence and Ambrose have had that riff for a while with the whole daddy issue thing with her and [Blackwood]. So, she's not getting through to her partner and Nick's not getting through to his and right now they're finding a way to reconcile that whole situation by communicating together. And the fact that there is some chemistry between the two of them, yeah, we'll see where that goes in Part 4."

Photo: Netflix

Before all you Nabrina fans start freaking out at the idea of Nick moving on from Sabrina, you don't have to worry too much. Leatherwood acknowledged that while Prudence and Nick are a good match "to a degree," it's been well established that "no one has really set Nick's heart on fire like Sabrina" — and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

"There will always be that special spot in his heart [for Sabrina]," Leatherwood explained. "And I think deep down he knows that there's something really special about her. But he's lost and confused right now, so he's got to do some wandering before any sort of clarify is found."

We can't imagine the fact that there are now two Sabrinas running around will help Nick find this clarity or if this will only further confuse him. But even if the young warlock does decide he wants to try and get back together with one of the Sabrinas, would she still even be interested in him? As much as we might not want to admit, there is always the chance that the spell she did to end her feelings for both Harvey and Nick worked and Sabrina really won't feel anything for Nick anymore.

"I don't know if it works," Leatherwood teased. "I think love is stronger than any spell. So we'll see."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available to stream on Netflix.