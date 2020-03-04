Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is one of the craziest shows on TV, which is exactly what makes it so much fun to watch. And if we learned anything from Part 3 of the Netflix drama, it's that truly nothing is off limits in this world — not time travel, not eldritch terrors, and not random musical cheerleader numbers.

All of these twists, turns, and terrifying cliffhangers inspired a lot of theories fans have been debating since the show's most recent episodes dropped in January. But you won't have to wait until Part 4 hits Netflix to find out which theories are most likely to come true and which are completely off-base. Star Gavin Leatherwood, who plays warlock Nick Scratch, stopped by the TV Guide office and weighed in on all the biggest Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fan theories — including the ones he hopes might be proven true eventually. Check out all of Leatherwood's thoughts below or in the video above.

1. One of the two Sabrinas will become evil, and the good Sabrina will have to kill her evil twin. Part 3 of Sabrina ended with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) creating a time paradox by allowing one version of herself to return to the mortal world and another to rule by her father's side as the Queen of Hell. We have already explained why we don't think both Sabrinas can survive the season, and if anyone is going to have to kill an Evil Sabrina, it should definitely be the Good Sabrina! But does Leatherwood agree?

"It's a good theory," the actor shared. "I mean, who knows, right? There are going to be two Sabrinas now. They're both very big energies, large and in change. There's definitely going to be some sort of obstacle that they're going to have to face."

Leatherwood also noted that the mandrake episode in Season 2 may have been laying the groundwork for this potential twist. "There was a bit of foreshadowing there almost," he recalled.

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

2. Caliban is actually Sabrina's fraternal twin brother. Another popular twin theory suggests that we'll learn that Caliban (Sam Corlett) is Sabrina's twin brother — which would definitely change how we felt about that marriage proposal in Part 3.

"I'm going to shoot that theory down quickly," Leatherwood said. "I don't think that they would go that far. But it is an interesting one to play with for a moment. I mean, they're both blonde, they're both good looking, and they're both in the hell world. Possibilities are endless."

Upon being reminded that there were incestuous storylines in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics — meaning that there is horrific precedent for one of Sabrina's love interests to secretly be related to her — Leatherwood noted, "maybe they're honoring that. Or just hinting at it. I don't know. Hopefully not."

7 Questions We Have After Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3

3. Lilith will use the time egg to turn her baby with the Dark Lord into a teenager so he can make a play to be king of Hell right away. This theory is pretty out there. But to be fair, the whole point of Sabrina is to be pretty out there, so it honestly wouldn't be too surprising if Lilith (Michelle Gomez) did used the time egg because she was too impatient for her child to age naturally. However, per Leatherwood, the chances of this happening are rather slim, but that fans should prepare for the time egg to get put to use in another way in Part 4.

"I don't think that's gonna happen. I'm not going to confirm or deny anything, but that time egg is a very useful tool and it is used again and again," Leatherwood teased. "I'll leave it at that."

4, Edward Spellman will return as a villain. There have always been a ton of theories about Edward Spellman (Georgie Daburas) — largely due to the fact that he was a major figure in the comics that the show is based on. In the source material, Edward comes back from the dead by possessing Harvey's body, eats Harvey's parents, and then goes on a date with Sabrina. Given all that, it's no wonder fans of the comics can't shake the theory that Edward will eventually return to the world of the living and be revealed to be one of the show's Big Bads.

"I would love to see more of Edward Spellman, that's a dope theory," said Leatherwood. While it doesn't seem as though we'll be getting an evil Edward Spellman in Part 4, Leatherwood does tease that we will likely be seeing more of Sabrina's late father when the show returns. "I'd love [for] him to come back, even as a villain. I think that would be super wicked. But yeah, he's around," he added.

Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix

5. Caliban is secretly Cain. The fact that there are many theories suggesting Caliban has a secret identity is because it's so hard to believe, even by Sabrina standards, that there was this sexy prince of Hell who just came out of nowhere. So is the notion that Caliban is actually Cain, the firstborn son of Adam and Eve and the human who committed the first murder, any less believable than him just being a hot lump of clay? Not really, especially when you consider that introduction The Mark of Cain — which Lilith gave to Blackwood (Richard Coyle), thus preventing anyone from killing him — may have been foreshadowing this very reveal.

"That's a great theory, that Caliban could be Cain," Leatherwood said. "Sam's one of your actor actors, where he really does his homework and gets really deep into the research of it all. And I'm pretty sure that was a story that has come up in his research." Of course, even if Cortlett had read up on Cain during his research for the role of Caliban doesn't mean Caliban is Cain, but it does make you wonder...

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Boss Says the Big Finale Twist Will Go 'Catastrophically Wrong' in Season 4

6. Prudence will learn her mother is actually alive and has been leading another coven. One of the sadder theories, this posits that Prudence's (Tati Gabrielle) mother didn't actually die all those years ago. Instead, the theory suggests Prudence's mother faked her death to escape her relationship with Blackwood and left Greenwood to start a new life. While we can't blame anyone for doing whatever's necessary to get away from Blackwood, the idea of Prudence's mother abandoning her as an infant is tough — especially when you consider just how devastated Prudence would be if she found out the truth.

"Prudence got dealt a really bad hand. I hope her mom's out there somewhere, leading a coven. I hope she didn't just leave her in the dust," said Leatherwood. "I hope if that did happen that they would reunite, but I can't say. That's going to be quest for Prudence."

7. Heaven, hell, and the mortals will have to unite to defeat the eldritch terrors. We think it would be so much fun if Sabrina Part 4 was a witchy Avengers-style team-up in which all our favorite characters (good and evil, witch and mortal) had to work together to take down an even greater evil - and we aren't the only one who thinks so!

"Hell yeah, dude," said Leatherwood. "I would love to see heaven, hell, and mortals all going at it in order to defeat the eldritch terrors. I'll say this, it's definitely going to require the energy of many people in order to face these things because they're unlike any villain that we've seen so far."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available to stream on Netflix.