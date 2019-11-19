Chicago P.D.'s midseason finale will see Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) trying to make amends for a facial recognition case gone wrong, setting the stage for a bloody episode that might end with Intelligence losing one of its own. Earlier this season, Intelligence used artificial intelligence to identify suspect Marcus West as the man behind the murder of two young boys, only for Halstead to learn later that he got the wrong guy. But before he could release the innocent man, West was murdered in jail.

The episode, airing Wednesday, Nov. 20, finds Jay reaching out to someone connected to West in an effort to make amends, but according to Soffer, it all goes horribly wrong for the embattled detective.

"He can't let it go, as Halstead usually can't, and he starts communication with someone close to Marcus West that he shouldn't be talking to at all. It's really coming out of care and trying to do the right thing, but it's ill-advised," Soffer told TV Guide. "And she's involved with some shady characters, and Jay ends up getting kidnapped and possibly murdered. There's a lot of blood."

Soffer added that fans should definitely be worried about Halstead "because even if he does survive, which we don't know if he's going to, it's gonna change him."

Whether Halstead makes it out alive or not remains to be seen. However, Soffer also confirmed that this case will force Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) to start sorting her feelings out for Halstead.

"It's definitely gonna be a little bit of a wakeup call for Hailey. I think she's gonna go, 'Oh my gosh, I really care about this person,'" Soffer previously told TV Guide at a recent NBC press event.

Chicago P.D.'s midseason finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10/9c on NBC.