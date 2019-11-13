

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D., "No Regrets." Read at your own risk!]

Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D., aptly titled "No Regrets," dropped the mother of all bombshells: Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is pregnant with Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) baby! Raise your hand if you're absolutely delighted by this news.

The stunning development weighed over a tense hour of investigating as Intelligence worked against the clock to find a missing boy who was hours away from going into diabetic shock. The case hit close to home for Burgess, who learned earlier that morning that she was six weeks pregnant. It turns out that Burzek reunion at the end of this year's crossover was a lot more fruitful than either detective could ever have anticipated.

It took a moment for Burgess to break the news to Ruzek — our girl needed some time to process, after all — but once she did tell him, Ruzek immediately expressed his support for her and whatever decision she makes.

For Burgess, there was never a question about whether or not she wanted to be a mother; she and Ruzek had discussed it openly while they were together. However, motherhood was something she pictured for herself later in life, not right now when she's single and so focused on her career.

So Burgess had a lot on her mind, but like a true pro, she kept it together and found the missing boy in time to give him his insulin shot. The case also helped her figure out her next move, even if she didn't have a clue about what she would do afterward. Although she decided to have an abortion the following morning, Burgess revealed to Ruzek at the end of the hour that she had changed her mind and canceled the appointment.

"Maybe it's selfish of me, with this job and being single, but I don't wanna miss the opportunity to be a mom," Burgess told him. "I don't wanna make a decision I might regret."

What that means for both detectives, who are currently not in a relationship, and how a baby would change the dynamic of Intelligence remains to be seen. What we do know is that Burgess is keeping her baby for now, and that she has Ruzek's full support. And while everyone else is currently out of the loop, Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Jay Halstead, imagined how his character would react to the news.

"I think if and when Jay were to find out, he would say, 'OK, to each his own.' I don't think he would have a strong opinion about it one way or the other," Soffer told TV Guide during a recent NBC press event. "If [Burgess] decides to take time off to have a baby or if she decides to keep working, [Jay feels] that's her prerogative and it's her body; it's up to her. I think Jay would just be supportive."

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

