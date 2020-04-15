If you're in need of a pick-me-up, Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) empowering speech in Chicago Fire's season finale just might do the trick. In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, airing at 9/8c on NBC, the headstrong firefighter imparts some vital knowledge to her Girls on Fire trainees, and those sound words are sure to brighten your day.

"Don't let anyone — and I mean anyone — ever stand in between you and the goals you set for yourself," she tells the young girls in the preview. This is wisdom everyone could use, not just the young trainees in her program.

The episode, titled "51's Original Bell," is the final episode of the season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak. The hour will see Kidd continue her new leadership role which puts her in the path of a whip-smart high schooler whose curious actions raise concerns for Kidd. Meanwhile, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) will contemplate a big decision and an on-the-job injury will see Severide (Taylor Kinney) become obsessed with getting to the bottom of what happened to one of their own. Though showrunner Derek Haas wouldn't say who exactly gets hurt, the Chicago Fire boss did drop a major clue.

"It will be someone on the elite rescue squad," he told TV Guide.

Given the hardship that 51 has faced this season, we're hoping that whoever it is pulls through.

Chicago Fire's Season 8 finale airs Wednesday, April 15 at 9/8c on NBC.