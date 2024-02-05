Tom Selleck, Blue Bloods Peter Kramer/CBS

The end of the Blue Bloods bloodline is almost here. The longtime CBS mainstay, about a multi-generational family of New York Police Department members, will kick off its fourteenth and final season later this month. With Tom Selleck at the helm of the show since it first premiered in 2010, the series became an anchor for the network and has consistently been one of TV's most-viewed broadcast dramas.

"For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," Selleck said in a statement upon news of the show's end.

The series follows the members of the Reagan family and their various entanglements within the NYC criminal justice system, from police commissioner to detective to lawyer to beat cop. While the show operates as a traditional network crime show, it has always valued the family element above all else and has become as well known for its Sunday family dinner scenes as it has for its high-stakes action.

With the new season just around the corner, here's everything you need to know about the return of Blue Bloods, including the release date, episode details, and who's coming back for the final slate of episodes.

Blue Bloods Season 14 latest news

On Nov. 20, CBS announced that Season 14 of Blue Bloods would be the series' last. The network also announced that the upcoming season would air in two parts, extending across the entire 2024 network schedule. The show had already been renewed for a 14th season back in March 2023, while Season 13 was still airing.

Blue Bloods Season 14 release date and episode count

Blue Bloods Season 14 premieres Friday, Feb. 16 on CBS. New episodes air Fridays at 10/9 central. The first part of the season will consist of 10 episodes, followed by a break. The last eight episodes of Season 14 will premiere as part of CBS's fall lineup. Here's CBS's 2024 midseason schedule.

Blue Bloods Season 14 videos

CBS still hasn't released an official trailer for Season 14 of Blue Bloods, but the network did offer a brief sneak peek of what's to come. In it, we see Frank being pushed by Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on fudging some numbers, but Frank isn't willing to budge.

What will Blue Bloods Season 14 be about?

The final season of Blue Bloods will be sure to wrap up some series-long character arcs, especially when it comes to the futures of Danny, Erin, and Jamie. It will most likely reveal any plans that Erin has for her career, since she decided to no longer run for District Attorney after all. Frank will also most likely decide if he wants to remain as police commissioner, a question which he has grappled with in the past. The premiere episode of Season 14, titled "Loyalty," will bring back a familiar face when Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba). Reid is a former partner of Danny's and previously made an appearance during a Season 6 episode. "Loyalty" will also see Jamie go undercover in a human trafficking ring and Frank struggle to decide whether or not he is willing to lend his public support to Mayor Chase regarding a policy decision.

What happened to the Reagans in Blue Bloods Season 13?

Season 13 picked up with a (literal) bang: Jamie was shot in the premiere, but was ultimately able to recover. He was later transferred to a new job as a field intelligence sergeant, which put him at odds with Danny, but the brothers were finally able to talk it out after a couple of tense episodes. Erin continued with her plan to run for district attorney, but by the end of the season she decided against it because it would mean that she couldn't help as many people due to the amount of red tape that comes with the job. Last season also saw the brief return of Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), who appeared in the finale (as the Suffolk County Chief of Police) to help Danny and Baez investigate an apparent copycat killer.

Who will be in Blue Bloods Season 14?

All main cast members from Season 13 will return for Season 14. Several familiar recurring characters will also appear, including Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) and DA Investigator Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa).

The series regulars are:

Tom Selleck as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan

Will Estes as Sergeant Jamie Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Detective Maria Baez

Where is Blue Bloods filmed?

The show stays true to its roots and films in New York City. The actors are often snapped filming around different boroughs and, according to Paramount+, the Blue Bloods offices and stages are located in Brooklyn.

More shows like Blue Bloods

If you're already grieving the end of Blue Bloods or if you just can't wait to see the next episode, we've put together a list of similar shows that should appeal to fans of the series. The series share comparable qualities to Blue Bloods, whether they're crime dramas or shows about being in business with family. From NYPD Blue to Six Feet Under, here are eight more shows like Blue Bloods.

Where can I watch Blue Bloods?

Blue Bloods airs on CBS and all seasons are available to stream on the Paramount+ app. New episodes of Blue Bloods Season 14 air on the network on Fridays at 10/9c. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to watch new episodes live, but Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have to wait until the next day.