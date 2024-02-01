People just can't get enough of the women of Monterey, Calif., and the twisted lives they lead. Despite Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series ending with a nice little wrap-up (much the way Season 1 did), fans are clamoring for one more season of Big Little Lies on HBO.

Although it could be a monumental feat to get Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz all together yet again — not all hope is lost. Here is what we know so far about a potential Big Little Lies Season 3, including latest news, what it could be about, and who might be in it.

Will there be a Big Little Lies Season 3?

On Jan. 21, Nicole Kidman told Variety that she and Reese Witherspoon are "texting every day" about Season 3 of Big Little Lies. "We're at work on it," said Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright in the drama series. When pushed for more details she only said: "We can't say anything more … We've got to start keeping our mouths shut … We've got to button it."

This confirmed what Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Mackenzie, had said on the Golden Globes carpet on Jan. 7: "We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot."

But it's not just the stars who are ready — the network is ready for Big Little Lies Season 3 as well. On Jan. 17, HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys told Variety that he had heard "a little bit about the idea" and thinks it "could be great." However, he adds that it's in the "very early stages" and more work needs to be done before it can happen.

"When they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen," Bloys said. "We're excited when they're ready, and we will take those steps when they're ready."

Prior to the premiere of Big Little Lies Season 2, Kelly and Kidman said there were no plans for a third season, but Witherspoon reminded them they said the same thing about Season 2 after Season 1.

What will Big Little Lies Season 3 be about?

The first season of Big Little Lies was based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. Because it was a standalone book, Moriarty wrote a novella as a template for the script for the second season. "It helped that the characters were alive in [Moriarty's] mind," Witherspoon said at the time.

It seems that Moriarty could be doing the same for a third season — Bloys told Variety that he believed Witherspoon and Kidman were already in touch with her about ways to expand the storyline and characters.

Who will return for Big Little Lies Season 3?

Because executive producers Kidman and Witherspoon have discussed how they are working on Season 3, it seems likely their characters would return. And it's hard to imagine the show without Dern, Woodley, and Kravitz to complete the Monterey Five.

In November 2022, Kravitz told GQ that they had all previously talked about doing a Season 3. However, when executive producer and Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée died in December 2021, things changed. "I can't imagine going on without him," Kravitz had said. "He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done."



Although Kravitz hasn't publicly spoken about Season 3 recently, Kidman spoke with ET about it in January 2024: "We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée. That made us go, 'Can we move forward?' But Reese [Witherspoon] and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can."

Whether supporting cast members such as Adam Scott and James Tupper would return remains to be seen. As for Meryl Streep, it seems unlikely she would return for Season 3 as her character was seen driving away from town in the Season 2 finale.

The first two seasons of Big Little Lies are available to stream on Max with a subscription.