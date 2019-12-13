Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Welcome to a special edition of the Big Brother Brothers: The Ultimate Unofficial Podcast From TV Guide. In this episode, hosts Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen, from the Survivor Brothers podcast, interview Big Brother 17's Audrey Middleton.

In the interview, Middleton discusses her hit YouTube reality show, Sequester, which is now deep into its third season. Middleton explains the show's influences, how it's different from other reality shows,and what she's learned from creating, producing and developing the program.

Middleton also reveals what's in store for the fourth season of Sequester. Could one of your Big Brother Brothers hosts possibly join the cast?

Listen to this special edition of the Big Brother Brothers podcast to hear the full interview.

You can watch every season of Big Brother on CBS All Access.

