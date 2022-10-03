BET Plus Deal: Get Three Months For $1/Mo. — Thanks To Amazon Prime Video

Want a streaming service for cheap? Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (AKA Prime Day in October), the retail giant has an incredible deal on BET+.

Right now, you can get BET+ for just $1/mo. for three months, as an Amazon Prime Video channel add-on. This is $9/mo. off, or a whopping 90 percent off its subscription price. After 90 days is up, the price goes from $1/mo. to $10/mo. However, you can cancel the service at anytime since no long-term contract is involved, or keep it and just keep streaming.

But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires at the end of the day on October 9.

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

BET+ is where you'll find hit originals, such as First Wives Club, Ruthless, The Family Business, Diggstown, and more, while it's also the home of throwback series, including The Jamie Foxx Show, The Wayans Bros., Martin, and much more. The streaming service also features the best of Tyler Perry, like Tyler Perry's Bruh, Madea's Class Reunion, Meet The Browns: The Play, Tyler Perry's The Oval, and many others.

It's available to stream and most devices, including Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV (Google TV), Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and major web browsers.

