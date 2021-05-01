These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in May

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad Atsushi Nishijima/Amazon Studios

Welcome to May! Some good news right away: There are plenty of TV shows and movies to watch on Amazon, but where to start? This month is bringing an interesting group of originals, including the Barry Jenkins miniseries, The Underground Railroad (May 14), which chronicles a woman's attempt to escape slavery. There's also the J Balvin documentary, The Boy From Medellín (May 7), and the star-studded series Solos (May 21), which features Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, and Helen Mirren.

There are some great movies coming too, like The Sixth Sense, Flight, and a few selections from the Alien franchise, all of which arrive May 1. There's also the excellent A24 horror movie Saint Maud, which had its theatrical release postponed thanks to the pandemic but will be available for your streaming pleasure and terror on May 13.

The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon in May

Skyfall

Available May 5

If, like me, you're a James Bond fan anxiously awaiting the long-delayed release of No Time to Die, you'll be excited to hear that Amazon is giving you the option to rewatch Skyfall whenever you want. And even if you've never seen a Bond movie, you can (and should) still watch Skyfall, because it rules. When Bond's (Daniel Crag) latest mission goes wrong and agents all over the world are exposed, an old foe from M's (Judi Dench) past resurfaces, leaving 007 to take him down. That Oscar-winning Adele song is still good, all these years later.

The Boy From Medellín

Available May 7

What do you know about Colombian singer J Balvin? You've definitely heard "Mi Gente," but beyond that, unless you're a super-fan, probably not much. His new documentary seeks to fix that, putting him at the center of the story and shining a light on his mental health struggles.

Saint Maud

Available May 13

A24 is really good at horror, and Saint Maud is no exception. The film follows Maud (Morfyyd Clark), a nurse who becomes a staunch follower of Catholicism after an upsetting incident, and Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), the terminally ill dancer she cares for. Maud believes she's been tasked with saving Amanda's soul, which she intends to do at all costs. Watch if you love feeling unsettled!

The Underground Railroad

Available May 14

Barry Jenkins is making his first big foray into TV with this miniseries based on the Colson Whitehead novel about an alternate reality that imagines the Underground Railroad as an actual railroad with trains, conductors, and engineers. Cora (Thuso Mbedu), an enslaved woman, boards the train in effort to secure her freedom, all while being pursued by a vicious slave owner (Joel Edgerton). William Jackson Harper and Lily Rabe co-star.

Anthony Mackie, Solos Jason LaVeris/Amazon Studios

Solos

Available May 21

Amazon loves a show starring a bunch of famous people, and Solos is its latest effort to remind us of that. Seriously, the sci-fi anthology is more notable for its cast, which includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, Uzo Aduba, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Beharie, than its premise, which sounds a little Black Mirror-y: It's about how humans deal with technology like time travel, smart homes, A.I, and more.

