The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Insecure Season 5, All American Season 4

Give yourself a pep talk in the mirror to prepare for this one: Insecure is about to say goodbye. The fifth and final season of Issa Rae's already iconic comedy series premieres this Sunday, meaning we've only got 10 more episodes to hang with Issa, Molly, Lawrence, and the gang as they try to get their lives together. Now that's growth. To pass the time before Sunday night, you can check out Locke & Key Season 2 on Netflix, Invasion on Apple TV+, or Netflix's kid-friendly miniseries Maya and the Three. After the weekend, stay tuned for the return of All American on The CW and Selena + Chef on HBO Max.

Sam Neill, Invasion Apple TV+

Series premiere Friday on Apple TV+

It's a great fall to be an Apple TV+ subscriber who loves sci-fi epics with titles that end in -ion. Hot on the heels of Foundation, which is still airing its first season, Apple TV+ is bringing you Invasion, a drama about an alien invasion that makes strange things happen all over the globe. It's like Arrival meets Fringe meets War of the Worlds, and it looks like it's going to get apocalyptically intense. Fair warning to those looking for action: It's light on the "invasion" and heavy on the character development. The series stars Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. [TRAILER | WATCH ON APPLE TV+]



Emilia Jones and Connor Jessup, Locke & Key Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix

The TV drama with the highest concentration of keys per minute is back and key-ier than ever. After a first season that played it a little too safe, Locke & Key is letting loose in Season 2, which picks up with the Lockes finally enjoying themselves in Keyhouse now that they think they've banished Dodge through the Black Door. They haven't. Dodge, now in the form of Gabe (Griffin Gluck), is right under their noses. What will Kinsey (Emilia Jones) do when she finds out she's dating a demon? [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Maya and the Three Netflix

Limited series premieres Friday on Netflix

Kids get a lot of movies and a lot of decade-long TV shows, but you know what they don't get enough of? Miniseries. Prestige TV's favorite art form gets a little more family friendly with Maya and the Three, an animated nine-part limited series about a warrior princess named Maya (Zoe Saldana) on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and defeat the underworld gods threatening humanity. The Mexican fantasy series also features the voice talents of Rita Moreno, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Gabriel Iglesias, Alfred Molina, Stephanie Beatriz, Danny Trejo, Queen Latifah... you get the idea. It's stacked. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Issa Rae, Insecure Merie Wallace/HBO

Season 5 premieres Sunday at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

It's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Insecure. After five seasons, the comedy is wrapping up this year, but it's not letting its heroine off the hook just yet. In the final season, Issa (Issa Rae) is trying to manifest a "drama-free and happy" life, but that seems like it might be a difficult vibe to achieve when the fates of so many of her relationships, most importantly the ones she has with Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis), are uncertain. I can't wait to find out what Mirror Issa has to say about this latest crop of problems. -Allison Picurro [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm John P. Johnson/HBO

Season 11 premieres Sunday at 10:40/9:40c on HBO and HBO Max

Larry David would have LOVED the pandemic as an instant excuse to avoid social obligations, but where's the fun in watching that? Season 11 of David's Curb Your Enthusiasm puts Larry in a post-pandemic world where he still has to mill about with those who bother him the most: everyone. Following the events of Season 10, Larry will be saddled with lawsuits that pinch his wallet, and he'll get involved in local politics. The guest list sounds great too: Woody Harrelson, Lucy Liu, Kaley Cuoco, Seth Rogen, and many familiar faces from seasons past. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Karimah Westbrook, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Chelsea Tavares, All American Troy Harvey/The CW

Season 4 premieres Monday at 8/7c on The CW

All American returns Monday for Season 4 to answer the burning questions from the Season 3 finale, like did Coop (Bre-Z) survive getting shot, did Layla (Greta Onieogou) get out of Carrie's (Anna Lore) clutches, and who won the state championship football game? Tensions are still high on all fronts as everyone finds out about what happened to Coop and the fallout from the big game continues to ripple out after the three-day time jump. On top of all that, it's still senior year, and the crew have big decisions to make about college and what lies ahead in their futures. -Megan Vick [TRAILER]



Jaye Ladymore, 4400 Lori Allen/The CW

Series premiere Monday at 9/8c on The CW

Like The Leftovers, but inside out and on The CW, 4400 explores what happens when thousands of people (4,400, to be exact) who all vanished without a trace from different points in the last century are returned at the same time in 2021. The series is a remake of the 2004 series The 4400, because that's how things get rebooted now. You just add or subtract a "the" from the title. It's not confusing. [TRAILER]



Kate Siegel, Hypnotic Netflix

Hypnotic

Wednesday on Netflix

Midnight Mass and The Haunting's Kate Siegel cements her role as one of Netflix's go-to scream queens with Hypnotic, a psychological thriller about a woman (Siegel) who starts seeing a mysterious hypnotherapist (Jason O'Mara) to manage her anxiety. We'll give you one guess as to whether she should trust the guy. Hypnotherapists are gonna love this one! From the looks of it, Hypnotic also falls into the "don't answer your phone" category of horror movies, which is a lot harder to pull off in an era when nobody answers their phone anyway. Dulé Hill also stars. [TRAILER]



Jessica Williams and William Jackson Harper, Love Life Sarah Shatz/HBO Max

Season 2 premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Maybe the first season of Love Life slipped under your radar, but Season 2 stars William Jackson Harper, so it's time to take notice. The Good Place actor will lead the new season of the anthology series as Marcus Watkins, a man trying to rebuild his life after his marriage ends unexpectedly. He wants another committed relationship, but dating, in case you haven't heard, is complicated. This is Harper's rom-com leading man era. Let's celebrate that. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Selena Gomez, Selena + Chef HBO Max

Season 3 premieres Thursday on HBO Max

Only Murders in the Building isn't Selena Gomez's only hit series right now. Don't sleep on Selena + Chef, a charmer of a cooking show that's already churned out two pandemic seasons, with the third course coming to HBO Max on Thursday. Like it says on the tin, Selena + Chef finds Gomez inviting chefs into her home (virtually) to teach her how to cook. No one has ever been cooler about starting the occasional kitchen fire — and her knife skills are still slasher-movie scary, making this an oddly perfect Halloween watch. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Star Trek: Prodigy Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Series premiere Thursday on Paramount+

The kids get a Star Trek of their very own with Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series about a group of teen aliens who discover an abandoned starship and set out to escape their lives and search for adventure. On top of some exciting new additions to the Star Trek universe — including John Noble and Jimmi Simpson as the show's main villains — the series also welcomes back Kate Mulgrew as a hologram version of Captain Kathryn Janeway, and Robert Beltran recurs as Chakotay. Prodigy may be the first show in the franchise aimed explicitly at younger viewers, but fans of all ages should dig it. [TRAILER]



RECENTLY RELEASED

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Lucy Fry, Night Teeth Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Night Teeth

Premiered Wednesday on Netflix

Are vampires cool anymore? They are when Megan Fox is playing one. Fox is just one of the hot vamps lurking around in Netflix's horror thriller Night Teeth, which follows an unsuspecting college student named Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) on a wild night. When Benny is hired to drive a pair of vampires (played by Lucy Fry and Debby Ryan) to a series of parties, he gets caught up in a battle between their world and his. Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, and Raúl Castillo also star. [TRAILER | WATCH ON NETFLIX]



Four Hours at the Capitol HBO

Four Hours at the Capitol

Premiered Wednesday at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max

We've all seen footage of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, either by watching it live on TV or from the various clips that have popped up on cable news, the internet, and everywhere in between. HBO's new documentary Four Hours at the Capitol uses that footage, plus much more that you probably haven't seen, to give a minute-by-minute recap of what happened that day, getting perspectives from law enforcement who were there and the rioters who broke into the Capitol on the basis of believing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. As Keith Phipps says in his review, "Four Hours at the Capitol lets the rioters condemn themselves with their own words." It's heavy, but by the end, there's no doubt as to who was at fault. For more politics, HBO Max is airing the film The Price of Freedom, an award-winning documentary about gun control and the NRA, on Tuesday. -Tim Surette [TRAILER | REVIEW | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Timothée Chalamet, Dune Warner Bros.

Premiered Thursday at 6/5c on HBO Max and in theaters

So, spices, am I right? Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Hebert's famously dense sci-fi epic is coming to HBO Max a day earlier than expected (it's also showing in theaters), giving you extra time to make sense of Timothée Chalamet's role in this futuristic space opera — but less time to read the book, if you've been trying to finish it. The movie is clearly just one part of what Villeneuve hopes will be a two-part story, but it's a dizzyingly immersive tale anyway. Will it make sense if you haven't read the novel? Some say absolutely yes. Others say absolutely no. One thing you can say for sure: It's certainly Dune. [TRAILER | WATCH ON HBO MAX]



Selma Blair Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

Premiered Thursday on Discovery+

Selma Blair has been open about her life with Multiple Sclerosis since she went public with her diagnosis, but Introducing, Selma Blair is something else entirely. The intimate documentary from director Rachel Fleit is an unflinching look at the actress' journey, sitting with her in the excruciating low points and celebrating with her when the news is good. And if you didn't already, it'll make you love Blair, who's funny and charming even as she's bracingly honest about her pain. It's not an easy watch, but it'll stick with you. [TRAILER]

