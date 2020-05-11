May is here, and with it is plenty of sunshine and blooming flowers and a reminder that all the Flonase in the world can't stop pollen from getting in your nose. But the turn of the calendar also means a whole new month of TV shows and films available to stream, and there are plenty to occupy your time if you've chosen to self-isolate.

This month, the best TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video include The Office's Greg Daniels' latest comedy series, an oldie but a goodie that is making its way back to streaming just in time for a great binge session, a bunch of films that were set to premiere at SXSW before it was canceled, and more.

Our full picks are below, but here is the complete list of what's new on Amazon Prime in May. We also have our picks for what to watch this month on Hulu and Netflix, as well as a list of everything coming to all three in May. If you're looking for even more recommendations, click over to our Watch This Now! page.

The Best Shows and Movies on Amazon This Month

Robbie Amell, Upload Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Upload

Premieres: May 1

Upload feels like the product of a conversation creator Greg Daniels had with The Good Place creator Michael Schur, with whom Daniels created Parks and Recreation, as both series involve interesting iterations of the afterlife. The sci-fi comedy is set in a technologically advanced future in which humans can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife when they're close to death. Robbie Amell stars as Nathan, a young app developer who dies in a self-driving car accident and whose consciousness ends up in the luxurious digital world known as Lakeview thanks to his shallow but wealthy girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). The show is coming at a weird time, as the series has a lot of fun taking jabs at our reliance on technology while imagining what the world of the future will look like, and it's one in which people are more disconnected from each other than ever before. For those craving human connection right now, the future Upload imagines might be a bit too much, but the jokes still land, and Nathan's budding relationship with Nora (Andy Allo), his "angel" or customer service rep, is a real highlight. (Trailer)





SXSW Photo: Amazon Prime

SXSW Film Festival

Available: April 27-May 6

The SXSW festival was one of the first major cancellations to rock the entertainment industry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As many wondered what would happen to the projects meant to make their debut at the annual event, Amazon stepped up to save the day. A collection of the documentary and narrative features, short films, and episodic titles from the lineup will be available to stream for free as long as you have an Amazon account. The virtual festival lasts for 10 days. You can see the full lineup right here.





Jennifer Garner, Alias Photo: Norman Jean Roy, ABC via Getty Images

Alias

Available: May 11

Yes, we are recommending Alias, a show that went off the air when George W. Bush was still president, as one of the best TV shows to watch in May. All five seasons of the exciting spy drama created by J.J. Abrams and starring Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, Michael Vartan, Ron Rifkin, Bradley Cooper, and Carl Lumbly are coming to Amazon Prime next month. While we will likely never completely understand the show's convoluted Rambaldi mythology, the second season finale remains one of the greatest finales and WTF TV moments of all time, so we're keen to recommend the show. If you haven't seen it before, or if you're simply looking to relive the action, now is the perfect time.





DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena with his wife Geneva "Mika" Camarena in Guadalajara in 1980 Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The Last Narc

Premieres: May 15

This four-part docuseries chronicles the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA, the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, who was portrayed by Michael Pena in the first season of Netflix's hit series Narcos: Mexico. The documentary tells the real story of what happened, with insights from special agent Hector Berrellez, who led the investigation into the murder, Camarena's widow, Mika, and cartel insiders who were corrupt policeman/bodyguards for drug lords before turning informant. This should be your next true crime binge.





Janelle Monae, Homecoming Photo: Ali Goldstein, Amazon Prime Video

Homecoming

Premieres: May 22

The psychological thriller series Homecoming is back for Season 2 in May with a new story and new characters. Janelle Monáe stars as a woman who wakes up in a rowboat and has no memory of how she got there, or even who she is. The search for her identity eventually leads her to the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative. Season 1 star Julia Roberts and director Sam Esmail are gone, but Stephan James and Hong Chau reprise their roles from the first installment. (Trailer)

Want to know what else is coming to Amazon? Here's everything new on Amazon Prime Video in May.