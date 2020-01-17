As one Green Arrow falls, another one rises! We may have said farewell to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in Arrow's crossover episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths, but we're about to say hello to the new Green Arrow in the upcoming backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries.

One of the last things Oliver did before sacrificing himself for the greater good was dub his daughter, Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), the new Green Arrow. He even gave her an awesome new suit to go with her new title. The catch is, when he created this new Earth Prime, he completely changed the timeline, so Mia's memories of her father and her journey to the past got completely wiped in the process. Talk about a total bummer!

When we pick back up with Mia in 2040, she'll be living her best life as a resident of Queen Mansion and a wealthy socialite, who's enjoyed all the perks of being Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak's daughter, without any of the heartbreak of being a hero or vigilante.

"Fundamentally, she's still the same person," McNamara told TV Guide. "She's still the same human being, was raised by Felicity, but just in an entirely different set of circumstances. Because of everything that happened in Crisis and the fact that Oliver saved Star City and the whole Arrowverse, she's grown up in a Star City that's pretty perfect and has known not really any loss or trauma or tragedy in her life, other than the fact that she's never really known her father."

Even without Oliver physically around, his legacy still looms large over Mia and her life in Star City.

"She's also grown up with this added mantle of being the Green Arrow's daughter and what all that means given Oliver's sacrifice," McNamara continued. "That brings with it a lot of privilege and a lot of opportunity, but also a lot of responsibility. She's taking that in stride and sort of been raised in that environment. She's a very smart, cunning, cutting, capable young woman with every opportunity at her fingertips, but there's no real passion. She doesn't know what she wants to do with her life. There's nothing in her life that gives her that spark. And she's a bit searching in this."

Enter Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), who of course remember everything. McNamara couldn't go into the specifics of how disruptive Laurel and Dinah would be to her life as these strangers with a crazy history show up, except to say that their dynamic will be "tempestuous at best."

As for where the rest of Mia's cohorts will fall in this new timeline, we'll leave that as a surprise (and boy, are there some surprises in store for you). Eagle-eyed fans did, however, spot a very shiny ring on Mia's left hand in the trailer for the backdoor pilot, so does this mean there's someone special in her life?

"You know, one of the advantages of Mia's upbringing in this reality is that she has social skills, and she's really able to be adept and relate to people and form those bonds that our old Mia didn't have the capacity to do," McNamara teased. "There's definitely a story there, and it will definitely be explained in the pilot, and I think it's gonna surprise a lot of people."

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

