Praise the Olicity gods, Emily Bett Rickards is officially back! After an unexpected exit at the end of Arrow's seventh season, Rickards' character Felicity Smoak has toiled in off-screen land all through the final season, but that's all going to change in the series finale!

Official photos from the series finale dropped today, and we didn't realize how much we missed her until now. We last saw Felicity in the Season 7 finale stepping into a portal with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), seemingly to reunite with her dead husband Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). Based on these photos, their reunion is probably going to be an emotional one. It's still unclear how the finale will address Oliver's death, given that Amell is in the finale.

Amell was actually the first to announce the news that Rickards would return in November, writing, "There'll be a lot of news coming out about our final episode over the next few months. I prefer when you hear it from us. Welcome back, Emily." Naturally, the internet promptly lost its mind.

Rickards joined the cast of Arrow in what was supposed to be a one-off role, but her natural charm and chemistry with Amell earned her a recurring role, and she was eventually bumped up to a series regular. By the time she departed the show, she'd become so integral to the DNA of the show that her decision to exit before the final season had us worried how Arrow would function without a very important puzzle piece. Luckily, Arrow has thrived in its final season, despite losing such a major character. Nevertheless, we're more than ready to see Felicity Smoak again after her absence this year!

Photo: Colin Bentley, Colin Bentley/The CW

Arrow's series finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9/8c on The CW.