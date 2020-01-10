If we weren't already lost in our feelings about the series finale of Arrow, we surely are now. The CW has announced it will air a one-hour special, Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye, before the finale, with cast interviews with Stephen Amell and the rest of Team Arrow, along with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Beth Schwartz.

That means we're in for two whole hours of Arrow — both of which will no doubt make us sob — on Tuesday, Jan. 28 as the series comes to an end. We also have the official synopsis for the series finale, titled "Fadeout," though it sheds little light on how the series will wrap up all of its storylines.

"After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity," the synopsis reads. We already knew Rickards would return for this episode, but it still feels great to see her name back in an official synopsis, doesn't it?

Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye will air Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8/7c, followed by the Arrow series finale at 9/8c on The CW.

Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: The CW

Crisis on Infinite Earths will return after the winter hiatus for its conclusion with back-to-back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14 starting at 8/7c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)