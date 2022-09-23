Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 23

Owain Arthur, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Prime Video

There are only so many ways one can say, "Well, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list," so I will try this new one: "UGH, Elves again?" Elsewhere, Channing Tatum's Dog zooms into the No. 2 spot and The Terminal List rounds out the top 5. Otherwise, not much movement from yesterday.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

September Mornings Season 2 - Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23)

- Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23) Firestarter - Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23)

- Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23) Memory - 2022 Liam Neeson action thriller about an assassin with early stages of dementia who goes on the run after refusing a contract. (Sept. 23)

- 2022 Liam Neeson action thriller about an assassin with early stages of dementia who goes on the run after refusing a contract. (Sept. 23) Prisma - Italian series about twins Marco and Andrea who challenge gender norms. (Sept. 21)

New shows and movies coming soon to Prime Video:

Our Idiot Brother - 2011 film starring Paul Rudd as a slacker imposing on his sisters. (Sept. 27)

- 2011 film starring Paul Rudd as a slacker imposing on his sisters. (Sept. 27) Jungle - British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30)

- British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30) My Best Friend's Exorcism - Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30)

- Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30) Ambulance - Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30)

- Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30) Un Extraño Enemigo 2 - Mexican political thriller set in the late 1960s. (Sept. 30)

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



4. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

For fans of: Old guys acting like they're 20, cars, snow

Is it good?: It's more fun from Jeremy, James, and Richard

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Sept. 23