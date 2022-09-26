Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 26

Liam Neeson, Memory

A fresh batch of movies has invaded the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Monday, shaking up the list that's been largely unchanged for the past two weeks. The highest debut is Liam Neeson's action thriller Memory, in which he stars as an aging hitman with memory issues. (That's the role you get as an older action star.) Also new to the list is The Outfit, a slick film about a tailor (Mark Rylance) who gets involved with the mob in 1950s Chicago. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains in the top spot, because it's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

September Mornings Season 2 - Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23)

- Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23) Firestarter - Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23)

- Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23) Memory - 2022 Liam Neeson action thriller about an assassin with early stages of dementia who goes on the run after refusing a contract. (Sept. 23)

- 2022 Liam Neeson action thriller about an assassin with early stages of dementia who goes on the run after refusing a contract. (Sept. 23) Prisma - Italian series about twins Marco and Andrea who challenge gender norms. (Sept. 21)

New shows and movies coming soon to Prime Video:

Our Idiot Brother - 2011 film starring Paul Rudd as a slacker imposing on his sisters. (Sept. 27)

- 2011 film starring Paul Rudd as a slacker imposing on his sisters. (Sept. 27) Jungle - British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30)

- British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30) My Best Friend's Exorcism - Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30)

- Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30) Ambulance - Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30)

- Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30) Un Extraño Enemigo 2 - Mexican political thriller set in the late 1960s. (Sept. 30)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 23

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Matt Grace/Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



2. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



4. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



5. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4





More on Amazon:



The Outfit

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



For fans of: Mob movies, regular guys outsmarting criminals

Is it good?: It's a pretty good suspense thriller set in 1950s Chicago

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Sept. 26