Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 26

A new Liam Neeson thriller hits the top 5
A fresh batch of movies has invaded the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Monday, shaking up the list that's been largely unchanged for the past two weeks. The highest debut is Liam Neeson's action thriller Memory, in which he stars as an aging hitman with memory issues. (That's the role you get as an older action star.) Also new to the list is The Outfit, a slick film about a tailor (Mark Rylance) who gets involved with the mob in 1950s Chicago. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains in the top spot, because it's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 23
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9
For fans of: Mob movies, regular guys outsmarting criminals
Is it good?: It's a pretty good suspense thriller set in 1950s Chicago
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Sept. 26