Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 27

A 1950s mob movie is one of the newest films on the list
There's not much new on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list today, Tuesday, Sept. 27. The new movies that showed up on the list yesterday, Liam Neeson's Memory and Mark Rylance's The Outfit, are still on the list, but nothing is stopping The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from its domination on top of the list. That's what a billion dollars will get ya! Maybe we'll see Paul Rudd's 2011 comedy-drama film Our Idiot Brother show up on the list tomorrow, as it's on Prime Video as of today.
Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 26
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Mob movies, regular guys outsmarting criminals
Is it good?: It's a pretty good suspense thriller set in 1950s Chicago
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Sept. 27