Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22

Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New shows and movies coming soon to Prime Video:

September Mornings Season 2 - Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23)

- Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23) Firestarter - Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23)

- Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23) Memory - 2022 Liam Neeson action thriller about an assassin with early stages of dementia who goes on the run after refusing a contract. (Sept. 23)

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

Prisma - Italian series about twins Marco and Andrea who challenge gender norms. (Sept. 21)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 21

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

3. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

4. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

James May, Jeremy Clarkson, and Richard Hammond, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick Amazon Studios

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

8. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

For fans of: Old guys acting like they're 20, cars, snow

Is it good?: It's more fun from Jeremy, James, and Richard

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Sept. 22