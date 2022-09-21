Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 21

Join or Sign In
You'll never guess what's No. 1 (unless you guessed Lord of the Rings)
By my estimate, Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be dethroned as the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video when Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is released, sometime in 2023 or 2024. Until then, it's going to be No. 1 on Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. Everyone else is playing for No. 2, which goes to The Boys for the second day in a row as those who subscribed to Prime Video to watch Lord of the Rings are now finding out why The Boys rules. Ditto for Reacher, which is No. 3.
Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 20
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Old guys acting like they're 20, cars, snow
Is it good?: It's more fun from Jeremy, James, and Richard
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Sept. 21