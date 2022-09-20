Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 20

Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Every Dog has its day, and I guess that day was yesterday. Channing Tatum's Dog has already fallen down to the No. 5 spot on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies list, just a day after it debuted at No. 2. That brings us back to the equilibrium of the top three, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Reacher all sitting on top of the list. Still no sign of Naomi Watts' horror film Goodnight Mommy, so I think it's fair to call the poorly reviewed remake a bomb with critics and the people.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New shows and movies coming soon to Prime Video:

Prisma - Italian series about twins Marco and Andrea who challenge gender norms. (Sept. 21)

- Italian series about twins Marco and Andrea who challenge gender norms. (Sept. 21) September Mornings Season 2 - Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23)

- Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23) Firestarter - Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23)

- Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23) Memory - 2022 Liam Neeson action thriller about an assassin with early stages of dementia who goes on the run after refusing a contract. (Sept. 23)

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

Heatwave - A 2022 thriller film starring Kat Graham as a woman who falls for her boss' wife. (Sept. 19)

- A 2022 thriller film starring Kat Graham as a woman who falls for her boss' wife. (Sept. 19) Goodnight Mommy - Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2014 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16)

- Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2014 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16) The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick - James, Richard, and Jeremy bring their rambunctious road tour north of the Arctic Circle in this special. (Sept. 16)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 19

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr, The Boys Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



4. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2





More on Amazon:



Taylor Kitsch, The Terminal List Prime Video

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



8. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

For fans of: Old guys acting like they're 20, cars, snow

Is it good?: It's more fun from Jeremy, James, and Richard

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Sept. 20