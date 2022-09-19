Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 19

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
One Channing Tatum movie joins, one Channing Tatum movie leaves
There are some big shakeups to Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list today, with the additions of Channing Tatum's buddy movie Dog and the new season of the Spanish-language detective series A Private Affair. They fall into the No. 2 and 3 slots, respectively, but apparently there can only be one Channing Tatum movie on the list, because The Lost City is out. Both new entries are still obviously behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which stays put in the top spot. It's rather surprising to not see Naomi Watts' new horror film Goodnight Mommy on the list, as the Prime Video original movie was just released last Friday.
Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 16
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: Old guys acting like they're 20, cars, snow
Is it good?: It's more fun from Jeremy, James, and Richard
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Sept. 19