Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 19

One Channing Tatum movie joins, one Channing Tatum movie leaves

Tim Surette
Channing Tatum, Dog

There are some big shakeups to Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list today, with the additions of Channing Tatum's buddy movie Dog and the new season of the Spanish-language detective series A Private Affair. They fall into the No. 2 and 3 slots, respectively, but apparently there can only be one Channing Tatum movie on the list, because The Lost City is out. Both new entries are still obviously behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which stays put in the top spot. It's rather surprising to not see Naomi Watts' new horror film Goodnight Mommy on the list, as the Prime Video original movie was just released last Friday.

Prime Video's most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just telling you what's on the list; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New shows and movies coming soon to Prime Video:

  • Prisma - Italian series about twins Marco and Andrea who challenge gender norms. (Sept. 21)
  • September Mornings Season 2 - Brazilian series about a trans woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son from a previous relationship shows up. (Sept. 23) 
  • Firestarter - Disappointing 2022 remake of Stephen King's story about a young girl with pyrokinesis. Zac Efron is in it! (Sept. 23)
  • Memory - 2022 Liam Neeson action thriller about an assassin with early stages of dementia who goes on the run after refusing a contract. (Sept. 23)

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

  • Heatwave - A 2022 thriller film starring Kat Graham as a woman who falls for her boss' wife. (Sept. 19)
  • Goodnight Mommy - Naomi Watts stars in this remake of the 2014 Austrian horror film about two kids who begin to think their mother isn't who she says she is. (Sept. 16)
  • The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick - James, Richard, and Jeremy bring their rambunctious road tour north of the Arctic Circle in this special. (Sept. 16) 

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 16

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1

2. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

3. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas
Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

4. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2

5. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3


More on Amazon:

6. Samaritan

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4

7. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

For fans of: Old guys acting like they're 20, cars, snow
Is it good?: It's more fun from Jeremy, James, and Richard
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8

8. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

9. A League of Their Own

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Sept. 19