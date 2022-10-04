Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 4

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

The Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Tuesday, Oct. 4 looks a lot like yesterday's list. Somehow, Liam Neeson's Memory and Channing Tatum's Dog have hung on to the second and third spots, even after dozens of new movies hit Prime Video at the top of the month. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stays at No. 1, and I'm going to make a bold prediction and say it will be there tomorrow, also. I'm an expert with weeks of experience, you can trust me.

Recent Releases on Prime Video:

Jungle - British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30)

- British crime drama series set in the near future and vibing to a hip-hop soundtrack. (Sept. 30) My Best Friend's Exorcism - Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30)

- Horror-comedy film about a teenager who gets possessed. (Sept. 30) Ambulance - Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30)

- Michael Bay's silly 2022 thriller about bank robbers who hijack an ambulance in Los Angeles. (Sept. 30) Un Extraño Enemigo 2 - Mexican political thriller set in the late 1960s. (Sept. 30)

- Mexican political thriller set in the late 1960s. (Sept. 30) Bridesmaids, Edward Scissorhands, The Silence of the Lambs, and more - See the whole list here. (Oct. 1)

Upcoming New Shows and Movies on Prime Video:

Bring It On, Ghost - South Korean supernatural romantic drama series about a man with the ability to see ghosts who teams up with a — wait for it — female ghost to perform exorcisms. Yes, they fall for each other. It is not about spectral cheerleaders. (Oct. 6)

- South Korean supernatural romantic drama series about a man with the ability to see ghosts who teams up with a — wait for it — female ghost to perform exorcisms. Yes, they fall for each other. It is not about spectral cheerleaders. (Oct. 6) Catherine Called Birdy - Lena Dunham's new film set in 1290 England about a young lady (Bella Ramsey) whose father wants to marry her off for political advantage. (Oct. 7)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: September 30

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Liam Neeson, Memory

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Karl Urban, Cameron Crovetti, Antony Starr, The Boys Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens

Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



8. A Private Affair

For fans of: Thrillers, 1940s chic, Spanish-language dramas

Is it good?: Zippy serial-killer drama is a decent diversion

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: That little girl and the burning house meme, Zac Efron as a dad

Is it good?: It's all smoke and no fire

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Oct. 4