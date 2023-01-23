Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 23

Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston, Above Suspicion

For the first time since its release in September, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's pricey adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels, has fallen out of the Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. And to make things worse for Middle-earth, it was knocked out by one of its chief rivals: Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen. Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller Above Suspicion snuck into the No. 10 spot, heating up the battle between the fantasy franchise titans. This is almost like that time when the Harry & Meghan documentary knocked The Crown out of Netflix's Top 10! Drama! Everything else stayed put, including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan at No. 1.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Vengeance (2022) - B.J. Novak's dark comedy about a podcaster investigating a girl's murder. (Jan. 17)

- B.J. Novak's dark comedy about a podcaster investigating a girl's murder. (Jan. 17) The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 (2023) - The continued animated adventures of the D&D gang. (Jan. 20)

- The continued animated adventures of the D&D gang. (Jan. 20) Hercules (2014) - Dwayne Johnson's take on the Greek legend. (Jan. 21)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The King's Speech (2010) - Oscar-winning film starring Colin Firth as King George VI, who overcame a speech impediment thanks to a speech therapist.

- Oscar-winning film starring Colin Firth as King George VI, who overcame a speech impediment thanks to a speech therapist. Shotgun Wedding (2023) - Jennifer Lopez plays a bride whose wedding gets interrupted by pirates!

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 20

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina Amazon Studios

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1

For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2

For fans of: 20-sided die, crude humor

Is it good?: It's a fun, rowdy animated comedy about a Dungeons & Dragons adventuring party

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3

For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4

For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian, Prime Video

For fans of: Social satire, darkly comedic mysteries, The Office alums

Is it good?: The polarizing film sometimes hits its mark and sometimes doesn't

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9

For fans of: Khaleesi, scandals, thrillers

Is it good?: It's a pretty bland FBI drama starring Emilia Clarke

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Jan. 23