How To Get Into The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale For Free

It's almost here! The Prime Early Access Sale is just around the corner -- on October 11 and October 12 -- which means the retail giant is offering some of the lowest prices of the year. Get ready to save big on hot ticket items, such as 4K TVs, headphones, streaming devices and streaming services, soundbars, smart home gear, and much more.

Access to Prime Early Access Sale deals for free? Yes, please! Amazon

Unfortunately, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to really take advantage of all the savings. The retailer reserves a majority of these super low prices for Prime members only, so unless you pay for the annual $139/yr. subscription price, you might be locked out of all the deep discounts. However, there is a way to access these deals without spending a single penny for an Amazon Prime membership.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of everything Amazon has to offer, including the Prime Early Access Sale. You can sign up now and just cancel the subscription in a few days, once the Prime Early Access Sale is over and done with. No harm. No foul. This way, you can save even more money than actual Amazon Prime members who still have to pay for an annual fee.

But, if you enjoy the perks of membership -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more -- you can just keep the service and save big. Happy shopping!

In the meantime, check out a few of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals happening right now, below:

Want more deals? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is coming. Get the details here.