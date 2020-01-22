Another hero of the book-to-screen scene is making his way to Amazon now. Alex Cross, the leading character in more than two dozen of James Patterson's novels, is the latest literary giant to earn a potential TV series on the streaming service.

TV Guide has confirmed that Amazon is currently developing a new series about the FBI detective, with Patterson on board to serve as co-executive producer. It's not clear which of Patterson's books will be adapted for the hopeful series, but there's certainly no shortage of material to choose from in his vast library of Alex Cross-centered stories.

Alex Cross is, of course, no stranger to screen adaptations. The character was previously portrayed by Morgan Freeman in the well-regarded suspense-thriller films Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider before Tyler Perry took over the role in the critically-eviscerated box office blunder that was 2012's Alex Cross. Although Alex Cross was unsuccessful at spawning a new film franchise about the detective's many brushes with deadly criminals, perhaps the small screen will be a better fit for the property. There is no word yet as to who will star as Alex Cross for Amazon.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Alex Cross joins a growing list of long-running book characters who have been snagged for potential series at Amazon; the streaming service recently released the second season of Jack Ryan, an adaptation of Tom Clancy's novels about the eponymous CIA Officer. Amazon also recently ordered up a Jack Reacher series, independent of the Tom Cruise-led film, based on the best-selling book, The Killing Floor, by Lee Child.

Looks like Amazon has a lot of popular fiction fans on its rights-acquisition team!

Variety first reported the news.

Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider are available to stream on Netflix. Alex Cross is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.