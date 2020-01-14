Move over, Jack Ryan! Amazon is getting into business with another badass literary Jack. The streaming service announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that it has ordered to series a Jack Reacher TV show based on the best-selling book series by Lee Child.

"Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios' slate of bold, character-driven series," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "We look forward to expanding the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience."

The first season, which is an Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios production, will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor. The series is executive-produced by Nick Santora, who will serve as writer and showrunner alongside executive producers Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Christopher McQuarrie.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Tom Cruise famously portrayed Jack Reacher in two feature films, the first of which was written and directed by McQuarrie. However, Cruise will not portray the character for Amazon. When asked about finding an actor of substantial size to portray the character as he is described in the novels (Reacher is said to be 6'5"), Salke said they might take a bit of time to find the right person.

"We really are determined to find somebody who can embody that character for Lee and for everybody. We think that is a great thing and that's what we want to do. So you may see us take our time to truly find that person, whether they exist in our purview or they are a new discovery," she said.

Tom Cruise, Jack Reacher Photo: Paramount

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)