ABC has recruited even more stars for its next take on All in the Family. Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Justina Machado have joined the cast of the next live re-creation of the classic Norman Lear sitcom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The special will air Dec. 18.

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz are all set to reprise their roles as All in the Family's Archie, Edith, Gloria, and Meathead, respectively, from May's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special. The network has not announced who Bacon, Eisenberg, and Machado will be playing.

In addition to a live performance of a classic episode of All in the Family, the TV special will also feature a performance of an episode of Good Times.

The first Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which re-created original episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons, starred Harrelson, Tomei, Kemper, and Barinholtz alongside Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson, Wanda Sykes as Louise Jefferson, Will Ferrell as Tom Willis, and Kerry Washington as Helen Willis. Original Jeffersons star Marla Gibbs made a surprise appearance as her character, Florence Johnston, after Machado was initially announced in the role.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience is hosted by Lear and Jimmy Kimmel, who also executive produce alongside Washington, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Brent Miller, and Justin Theroux.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All In the Family and Good Times will air Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

